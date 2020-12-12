Polar Capital LLP Sells 30,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $90,393,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $164.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,262.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

