Polar Capital LLP Sells 276,983 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,983 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 114.6% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Bank of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.3% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

BAC stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.