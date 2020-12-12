Polar Capital LLP Sells 15,511 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Polar Capital LLP cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,921,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,068 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,903,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 240.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,140,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

