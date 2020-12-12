Polar Capital LLP Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Polar Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $51,771.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $363.10. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.77.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

