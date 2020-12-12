Polar Capital LLP Reduces Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 205,267 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $236,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $270.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.22. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $273.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,250 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

