Polar Capital LLP Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $82.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

