Polar Capital LLP Purchases New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $218.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

