Polar Capital LLP Purchases 30,329 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,182,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,378,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 713,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNET. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

