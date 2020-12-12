Polar Capital LLP Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.07% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after buying an additional 132,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,907,385.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 618,272 shares of company stock valued at $35,812,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

