Polar Capital LLP Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Polar Capital LLP cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 92.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255,665 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.64.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $236.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.