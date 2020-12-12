Polar Capital LLP Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

