Polar Capital LLP Has $408,000 Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Polar Capital LLP reduced its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Owens & Minor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMI opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

