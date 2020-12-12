Polar Capital LLP Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 523.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

NYSE:PB opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.74 million. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.