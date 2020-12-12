Polar Capital LLP Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Polar Capital LLP lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 47.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,659 shares of company stock valued at $61,781,839 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $265.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $273.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.48.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

