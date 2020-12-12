Polar Capital LLP Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

