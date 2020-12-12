Polar Capital LLP Boosts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

