Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $573,000 Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 10.6% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,165,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,888,000 after buying an additional 302,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after buying an additional 939,532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712 over the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. BidaskClub raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

