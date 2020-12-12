Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 142 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $132.22 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

