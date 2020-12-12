Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $326,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $222.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.02.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,861 shares of company stock valued at $111,242,512 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.11.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

