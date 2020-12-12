Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lowered shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSTR stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

