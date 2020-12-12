Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1,807.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Solar by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 14,966.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $1,722,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 23.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Solar by 13.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,667 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,342,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $86.37 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

