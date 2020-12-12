Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 31,884 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $26.43 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

