Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 229 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

AMED stock opened at $270.29 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $273.77. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.96 and a 200 day moving average of $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.