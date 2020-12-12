Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $535,000 Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 40.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,137,000 after buying an additional 353,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $333.66 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.89.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

