Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OC opened at $74.22 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

