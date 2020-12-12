Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $639,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $755,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $1,747,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNL opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

In related news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

