Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $452,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 352,494 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

