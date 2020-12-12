Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $665,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,389 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 163,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 95,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $376,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

