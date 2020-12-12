Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

