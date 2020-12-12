Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,946 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,214,000 after buying an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

ResMed stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,644.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,773 shares of company stock worth $6,547,857. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.