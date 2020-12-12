Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $18.18 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 852,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after buying an additional 4,202,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

