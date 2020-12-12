Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Medpace as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $3,353,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,239,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $9,834,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $140.01 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

