Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $15.98 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,430 shares of company stock worth $14,553,648 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

