Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $15.39 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Lumentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 512.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $14,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

