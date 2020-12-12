Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.65 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,653,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average is $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

