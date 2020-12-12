Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1,008.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 166,994 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of XPO Logistics worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.