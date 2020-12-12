Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.40 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,273 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY opened at $447.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.69 and a 200 day moving average of $447.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

