Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST stock opened at $263.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.62 and its 200 day moving average is $260.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

