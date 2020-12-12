Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 165,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,503,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $503,176,000 after buying an additional 556,192 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,167,317. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

