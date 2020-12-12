Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 133.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,422 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $90,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,060,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 623,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after buying an additional 423,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $711,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,405,146 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.59.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

