Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 373.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

NYSE:ACN opened at $245.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.44. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $253.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

