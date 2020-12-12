Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 143,690 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 143,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 78.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,820 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,843,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.