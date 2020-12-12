Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 107,390 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,456,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $9,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,551,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $216.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 349.34 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $222.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,240,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,166 shares of company stock worth $198,602,221 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

