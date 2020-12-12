Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.70.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $97,035.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,738,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,793,282.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 202,929 shares of company stock worth $2,037,521. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.