Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,318 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

