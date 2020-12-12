Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS opened at $71.13 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $283,217.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,603,485 shares of company stock worth $218,336,742.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

