PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14, a PEG ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $71.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.