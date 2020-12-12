Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Perficient stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Perficient’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,056 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Perficient by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,201 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

