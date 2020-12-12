Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Pegasystems stock opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -131.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,403. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 33.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 863.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 94,564.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

