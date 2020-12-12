Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) & FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Financial Review

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco -62.97% -23.15% -1.91% FirstCash 7.37% 11.48% 6.30%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Party City Holdco and FirstCash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 3 1 0 2.25 FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco currently has a consensus price target of $3.47, indicating a potential downside of 36.39%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than FirstCash.

Volatility and Risk

Party City Holdco has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Party City Holdco and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.35 billion 0.26 -$532.49 million $0.45 12.11 FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.58 $164.62 million $3.89 18.26

FirstCash has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Party City Holdco. Party City Holdco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of FirstCash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstCash beats Party City Holdco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of August 8, 2019, the company operated approximately 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores throughout North America under the Party City and Halloween City names, as well as e-commerce Websites principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. Party City Holdco Inc. offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores. It was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

